Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi hospitalised

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was on Sunday admitted to a nursing home after he bled from the nose in the morning.

The 82-year-old leader was under observation at Belle Vue Clinic.

"Admitted with Acute Severe Epistaxis (nose bleed). He was found to have active bleeding from deviated nasal septum with nasal spur in left nostril with sinusitis."

"He is presently under conservative management and being closely observed by a team of physicians, ENT surgeons and anaesthesiologist," said a medical bulletin.

The five-member team is led by internal medicine specialist Rahul Jain.

"Tripathi has a known case of hypertension and diabetes with coronary heart disease and is on aspirin which thins the blood and causes bleeding," the bulletin said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up Tripathi and enquired about his health, wishing him speedy recovery.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also enquired about the Governor's health.