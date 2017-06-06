Bengal BJP leader questioned by CID

West Bengal BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya, who was summoned by the state CID in connection with a fraud case under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, appeared before the investigators at CID headquarters here on Monday, a CID source said.



Bhattacharya, a former Basirhat MLA, was initially asked to appear before the CID on June 21 for questioning in a case of fraud registered in Basirhat police station on June 6, but failed to turn up for some pre-scheduled engagement.



The complaint was lodged in Basirhat police station alleging that money was taken from the local villagers in the name of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), assuring them houses but the process has not been initiated.



The case was later taken up by the CID and after going through several documents in this connection, the investigating officers summoned Bhattacharya.

