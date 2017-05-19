Bengal 'biggest sufferer' due to Centre's failure: Mamata

Lambasting the central government for India's "deteriorating" relations with neighbours China, Nepal and Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged her state is the "biggest sufferer" due to the Narendra Modi-led regime's "diplomatic failure".

"Bengal is sandwiched and so we are worst sufferers. Bengal is bordered by Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. We want good relations with Bangladesh," she told the media at the assembly here.

"If Sikkim goes to China... there being no difference between Sikkim and Darjeeling as they are adjacent... Siliguri corridor is Chicken's Neck, then due to the Centre's faults and because of the deteriorating relations (with neighbours) due to its failure to officiate diplomatically, the central government has ruined ties with Bangladesh, Nepal and China as also Bhutan," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

"They are using border agencies... we are biggest sufferers. We are the victim of the circumstances. Bengal is the gateway to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan," she added.

Her comments come in the wake of a standoff with China in the Doklam area in Sikkim sector.

The Bengal Chief Minister also alleged intelligence agencies are in collusion with the central government in opening up borders.

"Where is NIA, RAW, NSA? Intelligence? Why are the borders kept open? What is SSB, IB, RAW doing here? How people belonging to the Jamaat are being allowed inside?" she asked.

"I have communicated to the Ministry of External Affairs... why a BJP affiliate burnt effigy of Sheikh Hasina (Bangladesh Prime Minister) here. Why is gun training being given in the name of Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Durga Vahini?"

"I have videos. In Assam, training in gunfight is being given... even in Jammu. Is this the action of a government? Or the government will run a parallel government... sometimes in the name of cow vigilantes and sometimes in the name of 'vahinis'? Every agency is supporting this, I am sorry to say," she added.