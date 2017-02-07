Bengal AG quits after 'differences of opinion' with government

West Bengal Advocate General Jayanta Mitra resigned on Tuesday following "differences of opinion" with the Mamata Banerjee government.



"If two people are together, there is bound to be some differences of opinion. And that's exactly what happened. It is not that important. But I quit because of this," Mitra, a noted barrister, told the media after stepping down.



He sent his resignation to Governor K.N. Tripathi earlier in the day.



Mitra, however, declined to share details of the differences he had with the government.



"The differences of opinion? Let it remain as it is. I just left so that the government can carry on with its policies. I am very grateful to have got an opportunity to render some public service. Everybody doesn't get such opportunities," he said.



Seventy seven-year-old Mitra had taken over in December 2014 after his predecessor Bimal Chatterjee resigned citing health issues.



Mitra was the third Advocate General since the Trinamool Congress dispensation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to power in May 2011.



Chatterjee had been appointed to the post in February 2013, after Anindya Mitra, another barrister, had put in his papers.



Expressing his gratefulness to everybody, including his juniors and support staff for helping him carry out the functions of the Advocate General, Mitra said: "At the end of the day, when I look back I feel I have done something during my tenure. I have been successful in rendering public service."