Beautification 'defaces’ rare cultural murals in Shimla

The rare cultural murals adorning the walls of historic 'The Mall' in Shimla over the last three and a half decades are allegedly being defaced in the process of beautification of the city.

The murals created by internationally acclaimed sculptor and artist, MC Saxena are currently under renovation, but the priceless art work is being treated just as other structure like rain shelters and retaining walls are being repaired allegedly without keeping the original style and essence.

There are three big wall size murals on different spots on the Mall, which gave a glimpse of the hill economy. Carved out of cast stone with bronze finish, the exclusive murals depict the Gaddi shepherds in tribal area of Himachal and the Pashmina (wool) extraction, plucking of tea leaves in gardens in Kangra and apple plucking and packaging in hills.

The project funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being handled by the Tourism department of the state government.

“I am pained to share that this rare art work is being scratched mindlessly in the name of beautification. I had carved them out on demand of the then district officials, taking months together to make each one of them, to beautify the empty walls on The Mall. They reflect the lifestyle, culture and economy of the state. The renovation is being done by unprofessional hands (who don’t know the style in which the art pieces were created),”octogenarian artist, MC Saxena told The Statesman.

Saxena said he had cautioned the architects from Mumbai in 2013 and the tourism officials at the initial stages of the project to at least take his guidance to retain the originality of murals.

“But they did not listen,” he rued.

The murals have been great attraction for locals and tourists on 'The Mall'. These art works, which are almost a part of Shimla’s heritage, have not only been captured by hundreds of travel enthusiasts in their travel blogs about Himachal, but have also featured in many prestigious documentary films by Indian and foreign film-makers.

Director Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mohan Chauhan, when contacted, said, “The murals created by MC Saxena were already worn out over the years. It was Shimla Municipal Corporation’s property and we have already obtained No Objection from the MC to take up repair work and hence outsourced renovation. The murals will be re-done in the process.”

Saxena, however, contested that the murals were worn out. “They just required some fresh touch to restore their original structure and shine.” The local art lovers echo the same feeling.

The senior artist has contributed much to the beautification of Shimla over decades with murals and sculptures. He has been awarded by state government and many other organizations for his creativity.