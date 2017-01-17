The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday got a major jolt as Gurkanwal Singh, daughter of former Punjab chief minister and senior Congress leader Late Beant Singh, left the party just two days after joining it, and returned to to the Congress fold.

Gurkanwal was welcomed into the Punjab Congress by party president Captain Amarinder Singh and Patiala MLA Preneet Kaur, who said Gurkanwal’s `homecoming’ was an endorsement of the Congress wave in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.

Capt said Gurkanwal had some minor grudges, which the party had addressed. Gurkanwal, on her part, said she was happy to be back in her political family of Congress.

A former minister in the Punjab government, Gurkanwal was MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment in 2002-2007. She is the sister of ex-minister Tej Prakash Singh and aunt of Gurkeerat Kohli and Ravneet Singh Bittu.