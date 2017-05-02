Be humble, be accountable: Shah's mantra to UP leaders, workers

BJP national President Amit Shah on Tuesday advised party workers here to be humble and accountable to the people and warned them against getting swayed by the landslide victory in the state assembly elections held earlier this year.

"There is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government now in the state, and therefore, your responsibility has increased manifold," he told party leaders and workers at the concluding session of the state executive held in the state capital.

The "advisory" assumes significance in the backdrop of several high-handed acts of BJP workers and leaders, such as a mob attack on the Saharanpur SSP's house and beating up of police at Kannauj.

Speaking in the presence of the party's state President and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders, the BJP chief hailed the party workers.

"The party cadres have worked very hard for three years since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to achieve this stunning victory and hence the workers and leaders need not only to be fair in their conduct but also remain connected to the people."

He also attacked the previous governments in the state over the past 15 years and accused them of plundering the state for self-promotion and doing nothing for the people.

"But all that is a thing of the past now and we are working for all-round development of the state with the credo given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

Shah also exhorted the workers and state leaders not to rest and instead be prepared for winning other elections and to ensure that the people standing on the last step of the social ladder were benefited by the schemes rolled out by the central and state governments.

He also praised the Yogi Adityanath government and said the state government had begun to work for the people.

Earlier, on his first visit to the state capital after the installation of the BJP government, Amit Shah was accorded a grand welcome by party workers at the airport.