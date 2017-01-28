Banwarilal Purohit sworn in as Meghalaya Acting Governor

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit was on Saturday sworn in as Acting Governor of Meghalaya by Shillong High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari at Raj Bhavan.

Meghalaya Chief minister Mukul Sangma, state Home Minister HDR lyngdoh and Health and Family Welfare Minister Roshan Warjri besides government officials and defence officials were present when Purohit was administered the oath of office.

On Saturday, Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya was sworn in as Acting Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, after V Shanmuganathan, who was holding additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh, resigned on Thursday night following charges of inappropriate behaviour against him.