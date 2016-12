The staff of a state-run bank here were locked up by a group of customers after the officials allegedly refused to provide cash after working hours, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when officials of State Bank of India refused to entertain the pleas of customers after the working hours, SHO Sanjiv Sharma said.

The angry customers then locked up the bank officials, he said.

A police team reached the spot and freed the officials, police said.