Baijayant Panda welcomes party's decision to remove him

A day after being removed from the post of spokesperson of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentary party, Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda on Saturday said he respected party's decision if it was taken for party's betterment.

"I don't know what is the reason for my removal as spokesperson, but if it's my party president's decision then I respect it," Panda said.

"If my removal as spokesperson will be good and beneficial for the party then I certainly welcome it," he said , adding, "I am a founding member of my party and I want to see it getting strengthened further."

Panda, who recently made several remarks on social media over party matters, was on Friday removed from the post of spokesperson of the BJD parliamentary party.

Though party spokesmen had warned him against venting it out on social media, the MP did not seem to be affected.

In March this year, after a Twitter spat with fellow BJD MP Tathagat Satpathy about BJP’s attempt to divide the party, he followed it up with an article in Odia daily ‘Samaj’ alleging that the BJD regime had started looking like the discredited Congress regime of the 80s and late 90s.

“If we honestly introspect, we must acknowledge that allegations about the political environment in 1997, including widespread corruption and sheltering of powerful people committing criminal acts, are again being alleged about Odisha of the past three years,” he wrote.

