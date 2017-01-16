Baijal clears delimitation report of Delhi municipal wards

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has cleared the delimitation report of municipal wards, an official said on Sunday.



"Lt Governor on Friday has cleared the report of delimitation of municipal wards and sent it back to the Urban Development Department of the Delhi government," an official of LG's office told IANS.



The delimitation proposal will now be notified by the State Election Commission, which had prepared the report and sent in to the Lt Governor's office, through the department, the official said.



"A notification in this connection will likely be issued by the concerned authorities on Monday," the official said.



At present there are 272 municipal wards in the three municipal corporations. The last delimitation of municipal wards was conducted in 2007 when there was only one corporation.



Municipal elections in Delhi are due in April this year.