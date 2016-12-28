Baijal calls on Hamid Ansari, discusses various issues

Delhi's new Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday called on Vice President Hamid Ansari and discussed various issues related to the national capital.



An official termed the meeting a courtesy call by Baijal after being appointed the Lt Governor of Delhi on December 31.



Last week, 70-year-old Baijal met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.



Baijal's predecessor Najeeb Jung, who was at loggerheads with the Arvind Kejriwal government on a range of matters including authority over administrative issues, had suddenly resigned on December 22 citing personal reason.