Baijal calls on Hamid Ansari, discusses various issues

    PTI | New Delhi

    January 10, 2017 | 01:38 AM

Delhi's new Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday called on Vice President Hamid Ansari and discussed various issues related to the national capital.

An official termed the meeting a courtesy call by Baijal after being appointed the Lt Governor of Delhi on December 31.

Last week, 70-year-old Baijal met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Baijal's predecessor Najeeb Jung, who was at loggerheads with the Arvind Kejriwal government on a range of matters including authority over administrative issues, had suddenly resigned on December 22 citing personal reason.

 

