Badrinath shrine to reopen to devotees on May 6

The sacred portals of Badrinath shrine in the Himalayas here will be thrown open to devotees on May 6.

The shrine is closed annually in October-November for around six months due to snow-bound conditions prevailing in the area during the peak of winter.

Its doors will be opened at 4.15 AM on May 6 following an elaborate ceremony, Rajpurohit of erstwhile Tehri royal family K P Uniyal said.

Tehri MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, chief priest of the temple Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri and CEO Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee were present when the date for reopening of the Himalayan temple was announced.