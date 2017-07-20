Badnore launches mobile app

As the 'City Beautiful' gears up to prevent the spread of malaria before the arrival of monsoon, two mobile applications were launched on Thursday to check the vector-borne diseases and other diseases prevalent in the city.

The mobile applications 'Fight the Bite' and 'Field watch' have been launched for the community involvement to take a control over vector-borne diseases. Launched by Chandigarh administrator, VP Singh Badnore, these applications list symptoms, causes and preventive measures for the three vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

An official spokesperson said that these mobile based applications have been developed by Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Anti Malaria Officer and his team under the supervision of the Director Health Services in order to ensure transparency and have community participation.