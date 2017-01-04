Badal welcomes announcement of Punjab Assembly polls

Welcoming the announcement of assembly polls for the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed the leaders and workers of all the political parties to help the Election Commission (EC) for conducting these elections in a peaceful and fair manner thereby respecting the ethos of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that Punjabis have always upheld these lofty ideals and hoped that this glorious tradition would be maintained this time too.

The chief minister further said that irrespective of political differences every party and leader has a right to disseminate their ideology and views to every household.

He said that Punjab government fully respects this and was committed for ensuring elections in peaceful, free and fair manner.