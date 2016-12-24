Badal busy making 'large scale' appointments ahead of polls

With the code of conduct likely to be imposed any time in the wake of upcoming high-stake Assembly polls, the Akali-BJP government in Punjab is making "large scale" appointments in various boards, corporations and other state bodies.

In the past one week, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has given his nod for appointing more than 30 people at various positions of the state-owned boards and corporations in Punjab, apparently trying to woo representatives of different sections of the society.

However, opposition Congress has said that after coming to power, it would review all the "political appointments" being "hastily made" now by the ruling dispensation.

Badal on Saturday gave his approval for appointing new senior vice chairman and directors, members in various boards, corporations of the "cash-starved" state.

An official spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Sanjiv Talwar has been appointed as Senior Vice Chairman of the Punjab State Youth Welfare Board, while Harbhupinder Singh Shah has been appointed as the Director in Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA).

Avneet Pal Singh Dhindsa has been appointed as Director in Punjab Khadi and Village Industry Board, while Sarabjit Singh Supariwind and Pawan Kumar Vij have been appointed as Directors in Punjab State Industry Development Corporation (PSIDC).

The formal orders related to these appointments would be issued shortly by concerned departments, the spokesperson said, adding that the appointments have been approved by the Chief Minister.