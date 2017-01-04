Badal appeals for peaceful and fair elections in Punjab

With Punjab set to go to polls on February 4, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal appealed to political parties to co-operate with the Election Commission (EC) in conducting the elections in a peaceful and fair manner.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that Punjabis have always upheld the lofty ideals of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood and hoped the glorious tradition would be maintained.

Punjab, together with Goa, will go to polls on February 4, the Election Commision announced on Wednesday.

Irrespective of political differences, every party has a right to disseminate their ideology, the chief minister said, adding that Punjab government fully respected this and was committed to carrying out elections in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

The chief minister also said the state government would fully cooperate with the Election Commission in strictly implementing the Model Code of Conduct.