Avalanche warning for some areas in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

A high as well as medium danger avalanche warning was issued on Monday for some avalanche-prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 PM on Monday.

"High danger avalanche warning exists for avalanche-prone slopes of Kargil district. Medium danger avalanche warning exists for avalanche-prone slopes of Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir," a SASE advisory said here.

Similarly, medium danger avalanche warning exists for slopes of Lahul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, it said.

"People are advised not to move in avalanche-prone areas," it added.

The SASE said among other places which had received fresh snowfall until this morning, included Haddan Taj (8 cm), Drass (9 cm), Kanzalwan (5 cm) in Jammu and Kashmir.