Punjab Congress president on Monday described the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal’s convoy in his Jalalabad constituency as unfortunate, but added that it had been expected as there was huge pent-up anger among the people, who had been simply waiting for the code of conduct to be imposed before venting it.

He, however, urged the people not to resort to violence but to use the ballot to avenge themselves against the terror and victimization unleashed on them by the Badal government over the past 10 years.

While their anger was justified, it was not correct for the people to take the law into their hands and they should wait for the polling day, which was less than a month away, to take out their fury against the misrule of the Badals, said Captain Amarinder.

He pointed out that he had all along maintained that the Badals would not be able to step into their own villages without facing the wrath of the people once the code of conduct is in place.