  1. Home
  2. Cities

Assam Secretariat Complex renamed Janata Bhawan

  • PTI

    PTI | Guwahati

    January 25, 2017 | 06:11 PM
Assam

Assam Secretariat (Photo: Facebook)

The Assam Secretariat Complex has been renamed as 'Janata Bhawan' by the state government vide a notification on Wednesday.

The order will come into force with immediate effect, an official release said here.

The state government had decided to rename the Assam Secretariat as 'Janata Bhawan' at a meeting on December 29.

After the capital of Assam was shifted from Shillong to Dispur, following creation of Meghalaya (from Assam in 1972), the Assam State Secretariat was functioning for 32 years from renovated tea warehouses.

The Assam State Secretariat Complex was christened as 'Janata Bhawan' by then Congress chief minister Sarat Chandra Sinha until a permanent multi-storey, modern Secretariat complex was constructed in the adjacent area.

The new seat of administrative power was inaugurated on November 22, 2004 by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as ‘star campaigner’ for UP polls help Congress?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.