Assam's Kaziranga to close for visitors

Assam's Kaziranga National Park will be shut for visitors from next week, Director Satyendra Singh announced on Thursday.

He said that the jeep and elephant safaris will be closed from May 16.

The increased rainfall in the last one month has partially submerged the roads inside the park making it difficult for jeeps to ply for safaris.

"Similarly, the temperatures have also increased in the last couple of days and under these circumstances...Taking these factors into consideration, we have decided to close the park," Singh said.

The normal safari season is from November 1 to April 30.

Earlier this year, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had announced an extension and said the government will try to open the park from October 1 to May 30.

"We tried to follow the government's directives but due to the weather factors, we took the decision to close the park from May 16. However, we are going to put in efforts to make sure that it reopens on October 1," the park director added.

Located close to 190 kms from Guwahati, Kaziranga is famous for one horned rhinos and tigers.

The park spread over 430 sq.km, is known for having the largest one-horned rhino population in the world.