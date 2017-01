An Assam Rifles jawan has been killed and a civilian injured in an encounter with suspected militants at Khunthak village in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

The encounter took place in the hill district when the paramilitary forces were on a foot patrol on Tuesday, Assam Rifles sources said on Wednesday.

The jawan has been identified as 42-year-old Bhupal Singh, the sources said.

The troops retaliated but the militants escaped by taking advantage of the hilly terrain.