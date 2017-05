A local court on Tuesday remanded the joint secretary of Assam revenue department to five-day police custody in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds.



Bubul Lekharu, who was arrested on Monday following his surrender, was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court here.



Lekharu had allegedly diverted funds meant for two children who had lost their parents.



He has been booked under various sections at the Jorhat Sadar police station.