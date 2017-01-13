Assam Governor greets people on Magh Bihu

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit Friday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of harvest festival Magh Bihu.

In his message, Purohit said Bihu symbolises the spirit of integrity, brotherhood and camaraderie among all irrespective of caste, creed, religion or language which epitomises the highest example of unity amid diversity.

It is a festival of feasting and an expression of love and mutual respect, the governor said.

"As part of the celebrations of Bhogali Bihu the Mejis (temporary bamboo and hay structures) are set on fire, let us all give up our ill feelings and immerse them with the flame of the Mejis," he said.

On the occasion of the festival he also appealed the people of Assam to strengthen the bond of unity by spreading the message of love and mutual reverence throughout the state.

Magh Bihu also called Bhogali Bihu or Bihu of feasting, which marks the end of harvesting season in the month of Magh (January February).

With the granaries full, bringing immense joy to farmers and people, the feasting lasts for a week beginning today on Uruka day.

Mejis are erected with bamboo, dried leaves and hay by youths irrespective of caste, creed and language where they together cook for the feast.

The next say at dawn, the Mejis are set ablaze amid chanting of prayers marking the end of all evil for a new positive beginning and good harvest for the next year.