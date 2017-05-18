Assam Governor condoles Anil Dave's death

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has condoled the death of Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave today.



In a message here Purohit said the death of the union minister as a great loss to the country.



Dave was known for his simple living dedicating his public life for the cause of the common people and had served very passionately for the conservation of environment.



His untimely death would cause a void which will be difficult to be filled, the governor said adding Dave had immense contributions towards climate, forest and ecological balance of the environment.



Purohit also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the departed soul.