Assam Governor given additional charge of Meghalaya

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday appointed Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya and Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya to discharge the functions of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, in addition to their present duties.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri BanwarilalPurohit, Governor of Assam to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya and Shri Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya, Governor of Nagaland to discharge the functions of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, in addition to their own duties, until regular arrangements for the offices of the Governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are made.” reads a release.

The President accepted the resignation of Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan, who also held the additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, who put in his papers on Thursday following allegations of "inappropriate behaviour".

Shanmuganathan tendered his resignation to "ensure a free and impartial probe into the charges against him".

On Wednesday, employees of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong sent a five-page letter signed by nearly 100 staffers to the Prime Minister's Office and the Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding recall of the governor for what they alleged was "turning the Raj Bhavan into a Young Ladies Club".

The protest letter by the Raj Bhavan staff came after an English daily report quoted a woman who accused the governor of making advances by "hugging and kissing her".

(With inputs from Agencies)