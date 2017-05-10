  1. Home
Assam government's decision to disband Madrasa Board draws flak

    Guwahati

    May 10, 2017
The Assam government's decision to disband the State Madrasa Board and Sanskrit Board invited flak from minority groups on Wednesday, with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Aminul Islam terming the decision "anti-Muslim".

Another group announced that it will organise a statewide protest on May 11 to oppose the decision.

"To mainstream Madrasa education, we're disbanding Madrasa Education Directorate & making it part of Secondary Education Directorate," Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa has tweeted on Tuesday.

"The Madrasa Board too will be dissolved and academic part will be handed over to Board of Secondary Education. Restructuring to reform," he added.

He had also told the state assembly that the government wanted to "mainstream" madrasas and Sanskrit tols and introduce modern learning like computers in these institutions.

