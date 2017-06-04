Assam floods must be declared national problem: Ripun Bora

Congress's Assam unit chief Ripun Bora on Friday demanded that the floods in Assam be declared a "national problem".



He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of step-motherly treatment towards Assam for not announcing any special package or releasing funds after the floods.



He also blamed the government in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state for failing to prevent the devastation created by floods.



"The floods created havoc this year. In Assam, floods are a regular phenomena but this year, it was unprecedented and devastating," said Bora, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.



"The state government could have prevented the devastation caused by the floods. There was no advance contingent plan this year before the floods," Bora said.



Bora further said: "There have been four floods in the state since the BJP came to power. We demand that Assam flood should be declared a 'national problem'. It is a problem for the entire country and not just a state issue."



Hitting out at Modi, the Congress leader said: "Why Assam has been deliberately deprived of funds and special packages? The Prime Minister is least bothered about Assam. He hasn't visited the state even once after the floods."



"He goes to other states but doesn't visit Assam," he added.



He said that a dam being constructed by China on the Brahmaputra river will have huge ramifications for Assam as any huge release of water can cause flash floods in the state.



He also urged the government to take up the issue with China.