Assam CM advocates for spiritual orientation of youths

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday advocated spiritual orientation for youths so that they are guided to lead a disciplined life.



"Spiritual institutions could energise the youth by imparting teachings that will give purpose to life and guide people to serve society with deep sense of social responsibility," Sonowal said.



He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of an auditorium in the extended campus of Sri Sri Auniati Satra (Vaishnav monastery) at Kacharibari in Dibrugarh district.



The estimated cost of construction of the auditorium would be Rs.1 crore and will be covered by under the Chief Minister's Untied Fund for 2016-17.



Parents and teachers were the two most powerful forces who shaped the future of youths and they should play an active role in creating a just and upright society, he said.



Sonowal also stressed on the need for imparting moral education to the youth to develop them as ideal human being.



He also pointed out that the state government has taken up various initiatives for conservation and development of the Satras that gave a distinct identity to Assamese culture.