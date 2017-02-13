Assam Additional Advocate General Devajit Saikia has been barred from entering the assembly for two weeks for allegedly clicking and uploading a selfie on social media when the House was in session.

"I have received a written complaint from AIUDF MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed regarding the incident. I have forwarded the matter to the Privilege Committee," Assam Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said in the House.

Informing that the panel has been asked to submit a report within two weeks following an enquiry into the matter, he said, "Till the enquiry is over, I advise Devajit Saikia not to come to the Assembly."

The Additional Advocate General had allegedly clicked a selfie with the Chief Minister's Press Adviser Hrishikesh Goswami on February 7 while the budget for financial year 2017-18 was being presented in the House.

The duo had passes for the Speaker's Gallery and were attending the session.

Earlier this month, the Speaker had suspended AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam for three days for using Facebook Live to telecast his speech from inside the House.