As temperatures soar, heat wave engulfs Haryana, Punjab

With maximum temperatures being recorded at most places between 41 to 45.5 degrees on Monday, heat wave conditions swept through the plains of Haryana and Punjab.



In Haryana, Narnaul town sizzled at 45.5 degrees while Hisar town saw a high of 45.4 degrees Celsius.



The maximum temperatures at most places were up to five degrees above averages, Met officials said.



Maximum temperatures had soared in mid-April, going beyond 45 degrees at some places, as severe summer set in early. However, with fresh rain and snowfall in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir over the past week, there was some respite for the plains.



Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded highs of 43.1 and 43 degrees respectively, while Amritsar city recorded a high of 42.4 degrees.



Chandigarh recorded a high of 41.7 degrees while Ambala in Haryana saw a high of 41.8 and Karnal 42 degrees.



Met department officials said heat wave conditions would prevail over the region in the coming days.