Arvind Kejriwal receives death threat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a death threat on his official e-mail ID on Wednesday, officials said.



Sources added there were two threat e-mails and the government has forwarded them to the Delhi Police, urging them to take action.



Delhi Home Secretary S.N. Sahay said an anonymous e-mail bearing a threat was received on Kejriwal's official e-mail ID, and he had informed Police Commissioner Alok Verma, requesting him to urgently look into it.



Delhi's Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Yadav said that the Crime Branch have received a letter in connection with an e-mail which is mentioning some names and numbers of those who want to kill the Delhi Chief Minister.



"We have to verify the information," he said, adding that no FIR has been registered in this connection as of now.