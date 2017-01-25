Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government had unleashed a "revolution" in the education and health sectors.

In his Republic Day address, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said his government's first budget doubled the education budget and hiked the health budget by 50 per cent.

He said if all the governments in the country, including the Central government, decided to focus on education and health, development in the country would be rapid.

"If children are educated well, there is no doubt they will make India proud."

The chief minister said the health infrastructure in Delhi was in a "bad shape" when he took charge in February 2015, with people flocking to the AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital even for minor ailments.

"In the last two years we opened Mohalla Clinics in a lot of areas where free medical care is being provided. We have been focussing on primary health care," he said.

"In the coming year, we will have 1,000 Mohalla Clinics and one will be able to find them within a radius of 2-3 kilometres."