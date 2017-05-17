Arvind Kejriwal barely goes to office, alleges Kapil Mishra

In a fresh salvo to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ousted AAP minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday alleged that the AAP chief barely goes to the office, but went to watch the film Sarkar 3.

“In the entire country, he (Kejriwal) is the chief minister who meets the public the least, the one who goes to the office the least, the one who has no portfolio, the one who works the least, the one who takes the most days off...and soon he will the CM in the country with the most corruption cases against him,” Mishra wrote in Facebook post.

“Even as friends and relatives’ houses are being raided, even as more and more cases of corruption are coming to light, the CM who’s completely cut off from his public leaves house after these many days to watch Sarkar 3. That’s right Sarkar 3. Now what will you say,” Mishra added.

The sacked minister was on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding that the Delhi Chief Minister must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders – Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadhha, Satyendra Jain and Durgesh Pathak – during the last two years.

A day after Mishra was sacked on 7 May, he accused Kejriwal of taking Rs.2 crore bribe from Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

