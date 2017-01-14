Arunachal to amend rule delimitation under APPSC

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to amend the delimitation of rules under Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) so that the entire process of appointment of grade B and below state govt employees can be done through the commission.



This was decided at a meeting between Chief Minister Pema Khandu and APPSC Chairman Tajom Taloh here yesterday, an official release informed here on Saturday.



The chief minister has asked the Commission to devise a specific calendar of activities/examinations so that the candidates could plan and prepare themselves accordingly.



In the meeting, Khandu also suggested to shorten the period of the selection process which at present is very lengthy and time taking and to accord top priority towards merit and transparency.



No room should be given for any malpractice, the chief minister stressed.



Taloh who had assumed the office a month ago informed the CM that the commission s inbuilt system is very effective and transparent.



He however pointed out that due to shortage of manpower and required infrastructure, there have been instances of delay in executing the commission s activities in smooth and time bound manner.



While agreeing with Taloh over the shortcomings, the chief minister assured to augment the capacity in the APPSC by providing additional human resource as well as by upgading infrastructure through construction of additional rooms.