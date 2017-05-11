Arunachal Pradesh to set up Special Tiger Protection Force

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday issued specific directives to expedite establishment of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) in the state.



The STPF would have one company consisting of 112 contingents of various ranks and it would be deployed for protection of tigers in the 862 sq. km. Pakke Tiger Reserve in the state's East Kameng district.



The Pakke Reserve is home to many rare and endangered wildlife species, such as leopard, wild dog, Himalayan black bear and elephant.



Khandu, who held a review meeting of Environment and Forest Department, also underscored the importance of field protection for tigers and said that with the establishment of STPF, dual purpose would be served.



While conservation of tigers would be ensured, unemployed youth will get employment, Khandu said.



The chief minister also asked the Environment and Forest department officials to give preference to local tribal youth during recruitment as they are familiar with the environment and the habitat of the big cats.



The chief minister also reviewed the progress of third-party monitoring by the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) in Assam's Jorhat for all the schemes under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).



He also asked for engaging RFRI, which is under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) as the third party monitoring agency for monitoring and evaluation of all works.



"This will ensure accountability and judicious use of CAMPA funds and also the TFC and state plan funds for effective afforestation, environment conservation and wildlife protection," Khandu said.