Arunachal first NE state to implement e-Cabinet solution

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday became the first state in the northeast to implement e-Cabinet solution for the state cabinet members.



Using this system, the cabinet members can access the cabinet notes before the meeting. The entire business of the Cabinet can be conducted using the e-Cabinet solution.



"e-Cabinet is a powerful tool that the Arunachal Pradesh government plans to use to streamline its decision-making process," an official said.



Implemented by the department of Information Technology and Communication, the solution lets Ministers prepare for cabinet meetings, conduct them and review minutes, entirely without paper.



The e-Cabinet solution will give remote access to the Ministers to view Cabinet notes and the same will be circulated well in advance for proper analysis and feedback.



"The system is a multi-user secure solution that keeps relevant information organised and updated in real time, giving ministers a clear overview of each item under discussion.



Once Arunachal Pradesh adopts the e-Cabinet system fully, the average length of the cabinet meetings will go down from 4-5 hours to just 30-90 minutes and the government can also eliminate the need to print and deliver thousands of pages of documents.



e-Cabinet uses web-based software.



Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appreciated the newly adopted system implemented by the Department of Information Technology and Communication.



The Department of IT and Communication also distributed one secured tablet to each member of the Cabinet through which the ministers can access the e-Cabinet solution.