Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday expressed happiness over the opening of the prestigious National Film and Television Institute and Animation (NFTIA) here that began teaching courses on film making from Monday.



The sister branch of Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) began its classes from the temporary campus here with 25 students enrolled They are pursuing a ten-week course 'Journey to Cinema'.



Khandu told SFRTI Director Debamitra Mitra, who called on the chief minister at his office to discuss the newly functional institute, that the ambience in Arunachal provides best shooting spots.



Mitra explained Khandu about the basic course involving cinematography, editing, sound designing and direction.



Khandu suggested the institute enroll as many students from Arunachal who are naturally gifted with creativity and felt that such institutes would catalyse promotion of talent in different aspects of film making.



To help youths who wants to explore the field of creativity such as film making, Khandu said the state government has come up with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swalamban Yojana to support funding for such projects.



Discussing the institute's permanent campus proposed at Jote area in Papum Pare district, Khandu said the construction work would start before September.



He also ensured full support of the government for efficient functioning of the temporary campus.



The Chief Minister assured support to the institute in obtaining affiliation from a UGC-recognised university for its degree courses and post-graduate diploma courses, which will be a value addition for the students.



Khandu said the film institute in Arunachal Pradesh was a very prestigious project for the state as it was announced in the Union Budget 2017 and assured all possible help from the state.

