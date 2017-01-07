Arunachal BJP trashes report of replacing Khandu as CM

The Arunachal Pradesh Unit of BJP on Saturday denied any move to replace incumbent Chief Minister Pema Khandu as speculated in a section of media.



"Pema Khandu enjoys absolute support of 47 BJP and 2 Independent MLAs in the 60 member House. The state BJP endorsed full support to the leadership of Khandu," state BJP President Tapir Gao in a statement said.



According to report in a national daily, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju's name is doing the rounds as the next possible Chief Minister of the state.



State BJP President Tapir Gao is also said to be in the race, the report stated.



The BJP national executive led by National President Amit Shah and the North East in-charge Ram Madhav have pledged absolute faith in the leadership of Khandu as the Chief Minister of the BJP led government in Arunachal Pradesh.



Gao said that there is absolutely no question of replacing Khandu who enjoys full support of entire BJP party.



"We in the BJP do not have culture of high command replacing the political leadership in the state. The speculations so made and printed by some media houses are pure rumours that are being spread by political opponents who are playing anoutdated political trick to confuse people and to vent out their sheer frustration," he claimed.



Gao further appealed to the media to be more sensible in bringing out such news items by properly verifying and authenticating the source as it creates a sense of political insecurity in the state which has seen so much of political turmoil in the recent past.



"Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and therefore should act responsibly in the larger interest of the state and its people. It should not be a party in creating panicky situations by bringing out these types of news item that does not have any source," the BJP said.



"Reputed dailies should not behave like a social media by publishing news that does not have any accountability," Gao added.