Arrest Sukhbir Badal for Bathinda blast: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, blaming him for a blast near Bathinda that killed three persons.

"To ensure peaceful elections, Sukhbir Badal should be immediately arrested. His role in yesterday's (Tuesday) blast be probed. He will cause more violence," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted.

At least three persons were killed in a powerful blast in a car close to a rally of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi in Maur Mandi. More than 10 people were also injured.

"Sukhbir Badal is a hardened criminal who will go to any extent to ruin Punjab and its peace. Election Commission MUST arrest him to ensure peaceful elections," added Kejriwal, who is campaigning in Punjab.

The Punjab assembly election is due on February 4. The AAP, the Congress and the ruling Akali Dal-BJP alliance are the major contenders for power in the state.

Kejriwal had soon after the blast made a similar appeal to the Election Commission: "BJP, Akali Dal and Congress are capable of anything.

"Police must act firm, nab culprits. Blast just three days before elections?... EC must ensure peaceful elections," he tweeted on Tuesday night.

Separately, AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded the arrest of Sukhbir Badal, who is son of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and also the Home Minister.

Listing a string of violent incidents in Punjab in which the culprits have not been caught, Sanjay Singh said Sukhbir Badal should be arrested "immediately".