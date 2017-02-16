Armymen heading home after retitrement made to wait for jobs

Armymen heading home after retirement are apparently not getting required civilian jobs after serving at borders for many years. The number of jobs provided through Punjab's only job provider for ex-servicemen, Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO), is much lower than the applications received.

Till date, PESCO has received as many as 3,500 applications from the ex-servicemen as compared to the last financial year’s 1200 applications. This upsurge is being attributed to the gap between the ratio of job availability and job seekers.

Sources said that out of the total number of applicants, over 50 per cent are from border districts of Punjab such as Firozepur, Amritsar and Gurdaspur. The reason is lesser industrial growth in these three districts. However, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts are exceptions where ex-servicemen prefer to work with private industries offering handsome salaries and perks.

Sources further said that PESCO has over the years undertaken a multitude of activities and launched projects which have benefited the ex-servicemen across the state. Over 21,000 ex-servicemen have since been provided employment and over Rs Three Crore disbursed as financial assistance to assist ex-servicemen in self-financing their own schemes. Presently, there are around 10,000 ex-servicemen on PESCO rolls, employed on various duties, bulk of them being security duties.

Lt. General, Kuldeep Singh (Retd.), PESCO Chairman while speaking to The Statesman said, “Yes, we have a challenge ahead in terms of accommodating 3,500 people in various state owned entities. Our main challenge is to provide a job to ex-servicemen in their hometown’s vicinity. It is a continuous process throughout the year when we keep a close watch on the recruitment of the bodies seeking for ex-servicemen manpower”.

Meanwhile, Bhim Sen Sehgal, Chairman of All India ex-servicemen Association cited PESCO’s efforts insufficient for the welfare of ex-servicemen while citing it as a ‘toothless tiger’. “The governments, either central or states are doing nothing specific with regards to the re-employments of the junior rank holders such as Constables, Head Constables and ‘Lance Naik’.

The re-employments are being given to them are on a contractual basis with no other allowances due to which they are forced to live a Below Poverty Line like lifestyle”, Sehgal said.

Every year over 60,000 servicemen are retired from the three services at a comparatively young age of 35 to 45 years, primarily to keep a youthful profile in the defence forces. PESCO take care the requirement needs of over 490 public sector units.