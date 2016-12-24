  1. Home
Army Chief visits Assam, Manipur

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    December 24, 2016 | 02:21 PM
General Dalbir Singh

(Photo: Facebook)

Chief of Army Staff General Dalbir Singh is on a visit to Manipur and Assam to review security situation, an official said.

"General Dalbir Singh visits Manipur and Assam to review security situation (in the states)," the Indian Army said in a tweet on Saturday.

The United Naga Council has imposed an economic blockade in Manipur since November 1 to denounce the creation of seven new districts from areas inhabited by Nagas in the state.

Singh is set to retire on December 31 and will be succeeded by Lt. General Bipin Rawat.

