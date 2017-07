The Army has apologized for beating up eight policemen in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, a senior police official said on Monday.



"The Army has apologized and ordered a court of inquiry," Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmad Khan told the media here.



This happened after the Director General of Police lodged a strong protest against the Saturday evening incident when the soldiers returning from the Amarnath Yatra were stopped at a checkpost in Gund area by the policemen.