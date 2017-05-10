Armed men loot jewellery shop in Guwahati

Armed robbers looted jewellery worth several crores from a jewellery shop in here on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said that four men with their faces covered walked into the MP Jewelers at busy ABC area on Tuesday evening and opened fire before looting all the valuable jewelry displayed on the store.

"All the four men had their faces covered with black masks and three of them were armed. They fired one round immediately after entering the shop and broke the glass displayss with a hammer. They put all the jewelry in a bag and disappeared within few minutes," said police, citing the staff of the store.

One of the employees said that the robbers were conversing in Hindi and English.

The staff said that they are yet to estimate the total value of the looted jewellery.

"We will be able to ascertain the total value only after taking the details of the stock. However, it would be worth several crores," an employee said.

Senior police officials including Guwahati Commissioner of Police Hiren Nath visited the store and took stock of the situation. Police said that entry and exit routes of the city have been sealed and operation have been intensified to nab the culprits.