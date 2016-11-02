Anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand, arms recovered

A huge cache of arms was recovered after the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jharkhand Police on Thursday carried out an anti-Maoist operation on the inputs provided by a CPI-Maoist commander who had surrendered.

Communist Party of India-Maoist commander Nakul Yadav who carried a bounty on his head, surrendered on Thursday morning and gave vital information to the security personnel.

Based on his inputs, the joint operation was conducted in Lohardaga area and 13 rifles, including SLRs, AK-47, machine guns and 3,000 catridges were recovered.

The police also seized army-style fatigues and literature.

The operation comes close on the heels of last month's ambush in Sukma in which 25 security personnel were killed.