Anil Kumar Raturi is new Uttarakhand police chief

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anil Kumar Raturi was on Saturday named the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand.

The 1986-batch officer will replace M.A. Ganpati, who has been appointed Additional Director General (ADG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

After ratification by Governor K.K. Paul, the orders appointing Raturi as the new police chief, were issued by the Home Department on Saturday.

He will assume charge on Monday.

Raturi was posted as DG Vigilance in the hill state.