Anil Baijal visits Walled City, calls for redevelopment

The North Corporation is planning to develop parking lots and a well-organised utility structure in the Walled City area. This follows a visit to the area by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday.

Baijal along with Commissioner, North Corporation, Secretary (PWD), CEO (Delhi Jal Board), Secretary (Transport and Power), Joint CP Traffic, CEO DUSIB and other senior officers of various agencies visited Chandni Chowk, Hanuman Mandir area, Yamuna Bazaar and the historic Town Hall.

An official statement said North Corporation held a presentation on the re-development scheme of the historic Town Hall building. The LG instructed the civic officials to ensure that proper provisions for easy access to the building are part of the proposed redevelopment plan.

Town Hall, a landmark building in the Walled City Area, was the seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi since 1866 till 2009. Baijal advised regular maintenance and upkeep of the building.

He also directed North Corporation to coordinate with other agencies like Traffic Police and PWD for preparing a complete traffic circulation plan of the area.

Baijal stressed on the need to create new parking lots and upgrade existing ones to cater to the growing requirement of the area and also for ensuring proper day-to-day cleanliness and sanitation of the area. For beautification of the area, he directed that ducting of electrical wires, hanging over the roads/galis be expedited.

Baijal asked the Transport Commissioner and Joint CP (Traffic) to ensure regulated plying of registered e-rickshaws.

After inspecting the Town Hall, the LG inspected Hanuman Mandir flyover and directed time-bound beautification under the flyover.

The LG was informed that there is a proposal for construction of two multi-level stack parking lots in the area and for installation of one flower waste processing machine near the temple premises.

An official of North MCD said, "North Corporation will try to ensure that LG’s instructions are implemented in full."

He added, "LG would be updated on the progress of these works next month."