Anil Baijal visits Delhi Police headquarters

In his first visit to Delhi Police headquarters after assuming office, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday stressed on the need to connect with youth and community for effective policing and to ensure the safety of woman and children.



During his discussion with senior officers, he observed that modern day policing is a challenging and a complex task in a mega city like Delhi and therefore, police must technologically upgrade itself on the one hand and build strong relations with the community on the other.

He directed officers to engage with youth and the community in a big way. "The youth have to be partners in our policing approach," he said.

He also stressed on "concept-based" policing and directed officers to look into the pattern of crime and trends.

He also took a round of the Central Police Command Room - C4i and the Police Control Room.