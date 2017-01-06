Anil Baijal asks Delhi Police to use digital technology

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday advised the Delhi Police to use innovations and digital technology for effective policing.

His directions came at a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma and other police officers at his residence here.

"Held a meeting with Commissioner of Police, Delhi and officers of Delhi Police at Raj Niwas. Advised (them) to use digital technology and innovations for effective policing," Baijal tweeted.

Baijal took charge as the Lt Governor of Delhi on December 31 after his predecessor Najeeb Jung suddenly resigned on December 22.