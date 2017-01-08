Anger against SP, BSP will restore rule of law: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday lashed out at the Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh and called upon the people to vote for her party, so that the rule of law could be established in the state.



"There is seething anger among the people against the ruling party and they are looking with hope towards the BSP to change the situation," she said at a rally in Fatehpur.



Alleging atrocities on Dalits and women, the four-time Chief Minister also said that there was a sense of fear and insecurity among the people. This could be removed only by a BSP government, she later told a crowd of supporters at Allahabad.



Referring to the bitter feud within the Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati said at every step SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had humiliated his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav in his blind love for son Akhilesh Yadav.



"This will ensure that the SP ship sinks faster," she predicted.



Warning people not to "waste" the votes by going for the BJP or the SP-Congress alliance, the Dalit leader urged them to ensure that the BSP candidates won everywhere with handsome margins.